Mechanic Crashes Customer’s Toyota V8 After Taking It For A Drive

A mechanic had a lot of explaining to do on Thursday afternoon after crashing a customer’s car during a drive.

According to sources, the mechanic had just fixed the customer’s Toyota Landcruiser V8 and decided to take it for a test drive instead of waiting for the owner.

The accident happened at Forest Road along Prof Wangari Mathai Road in Nairobi attracting a huge crowd who looked surprised when the mechanic stepped out of the car following the accident.

READ ALSO: Ruto Celebrates Raila For Attending Church Services Like Him: ‘Mungu Ndiye Anasidia. Sio Waganga’

The mechanic lost control and rammed the car into the cabs and then wall but it’s not yet clear what really happened. He was not injured in the accident.

Cases of car wash employees and mechanics causing accidents with customer’s vehicles are not something new.

Last year a cash wash employee became a trending topic after he crashed a Toyota Prado into a ditch in Nanyuki.

The driver took his car to a nearby car wash and left the car keys with him only to be told a few minutes later that his car was lying in a ditch nearby.

The vehicle completely overturned since the cash wash guy was inexperienced.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.