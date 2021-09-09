Ruto Celebrates Raila For Attending Church Services Like Him: ‘Mungu Ndiye Anasidia. Sio Waganga’

Deputy President William Ruto has encouraged ODM leader Raila Odinga to maintain his momentum of attending church services on Sundays.

Ruto said that Raila should also give him a hand in building churches by making sure he contributes some money whenever he attends.

“Now that you are going to church, who do you think build that building? You should be thanking us for building the church that you are now attending,” said Ruto while speaking at his Karen Home.

Ruto urged Raila to worship God since he’s the one who saves people.

“Sasa amegundua Mungu ndiye kusema, sio waganga,” he said.

“Ukifika kanisani, ushukuru sisi ambao tumejenga hio makanisa na utubu dhambi ile umetutukana hio miaka yote.”

His comments come just days after Raila confessed in a church service that he believed in sorcery. The former prime minister claimed God saved his life during the entire period of his detention.

“I know what it means to know God because I have passed through several challenges that without God, I would not have succeeded, but the grace of God has seen me through. I have been put into detention, tortured put in some sort of a hole, I had only one hour in 24 hours to see the sun,” the ODM leader added.

