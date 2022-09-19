Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati’s Little Known Children & Powerful Jobs they Do

By

Published

6267a7cf0a1d1c090b1299d9 Wafula Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been in the limelight for the past few years since he was tasked with the role of overseeing the Kenyan general elections.
Besides his work at the electoral body, Chebukati is a husband and a father. He is married to Mary Chebukati and the two have been blessed with three kids; Jonathan, Rachel, and Emmanuel Chebukati.
In this article, KDRTV looks into Wafula Chebukati’s children and the jobs they do.

Rachel Chebukati

8371 5846 Rachel

Rachel is an advocate of the High court and currently works as a Senior State Counsel at the Office of the Attorney General.
She has previously worked for a number of reputable law firms, including Bowmans and Sherman Nyongesa & Mutubia Advocates, where she held the positions of associate advocate and counsel for conflict settlement, respectively.
Rachel in 2017 graduated from the University of Dundee in Scotland with a master’s degree in oil and gas law and policy. She boasts a law degree from the University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the United States International University.

Emmanuel Chebukati

images 25

Emmanuel is a cloud security engineer by profession. He is the co-founder of Hepta Analytics, a technology company that specializes in data dissection and insight creation for improved decision-making. Emmanuel previously served as a cyber-security boot instructor for LinkedIn and Skill soft.
Emmanuel has over 7 years of experience in systems auditing, application security, and safe cloud deployment according to his LinkedIn profile.
He holds three Microsoft Azure certifications, He is an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, a Certified Ethical Hacker, and has a Master of Science in Information Technology from Carnegie Mellon and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Technology (specializing in Forensic IT and Cybercrime) from the United States International University (USIU).

Also Read: Meet Lady Behind DP William Ruto’s Good Fashion Taste

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020