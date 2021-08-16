Men Don’t Have Someone To Talk To – Ciku To Charge Men Ksh 5k An Hour To Listen To Their Problems

She was widely known for helping women by publicly exposing their cheating men but that is in the past.

Now, former radio presenter Ciku Muiruri is focused on helping men rise above their problems through an hour-long conversation.

The former busted presenter took to social media to announce that she will be charging men Ksh 5,000 for an hour-long call that will let them vent their problems.

According to Ciku, men are suffering because they don’t have a place to vent.

“I’m starting hour-long calls with men who need to unload about their lives, relationships, fears, whatever is weighing you down. What you cannot tell anyone else. I’ll give a listening ear and the best advice I can. All content is confidential,” she said on social media.

She said the sessions will be on call because of government regulations concerning the Corona virus.

“No judgment here. Just a listening ear,” she affirmed.

“Who do you share with when you have no money? Not your friends. They are there for sports and deals. You will never let them see you cry. Who do you talk to if you feel broken? If you need restoration?”

