Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Men Don’t Have Someone To Talk To – Ciku To Charge Men Ksh 5k An Hour To Listen To Their Problems

By

Published

BeFunky collage

She was widely known for helping women by publicly exposing their cheating men but that is in the past.

Now, former radio presenter Ciku Muiruri is focused on helping men rise above their problems through an hour-long conversation.

The former busted presenter took to social media to announce that she will be charging men Ksh 5,000 for an hour-long call that will let them vent their problems.

READ ALSO: Senator Mithika Linturi Accused Of Sneaking Into Couple’s Hotel Room, Pretending To Be Woman’s Husband To Get Sex

According to Ciku, men are suffering because they don’t have a place to vent.

“I’m starting hour-long calls with men who need to unload about their lives, relationships, fears, whatever is weighing you down. What you cannot tell anyone else. I’ll give a listening ear and the best advice I can. All content is confidential,” she said on social media.

She said the sessions will be on call because of government regulations concerning the Corona virus.

“No judgment here. Just a listening ear,” she affirmed.

“Who do you share with when you have no money? Not your friends. They are there for sports and deals. You will never let them see you cry. Who do you talk to if you feel broken? If you need restoration?”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019