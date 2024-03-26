Mwalimu Rachel Quits NRG, Joins Radio Africa

Renowned radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel has announced her departure from NRG Radio.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 26, Mwalimu Rachel informed her followers that she was leaving her position to move on to a new chapter.

She also expressed her gratitude for her time at the urban radio station and promised to continue delivering engaging content and connecting with her audience, albeit in a different capacity.

“Indeed it is true that I have resigned from NRG Radio. It has been an incredible journey of 6 years and I’m grateful for my time there. Looking forward, while I bid farewell to my colleagues at NRG Radio, I am eagerly anticipating the next chapter in my career,” said Mwalimu Rachel.

“I look forward to announcing my new place of work and embarking on this exciting journey. To all my amazing listeners and esteemed clients, rest assured my bell will be back on the airwaves soon.”

Moments later, Radio Africa Group’s Homeboyz Radio welcomed Mwalimu Rachel to the media house.

“Celebrated media personality Mwalimu Rachel joins Radio Africa Group! Welcome home,” Homeboyz stated in a post on their X account.

Radio Africa Group’s Chief Operating Officer Martin Khafafa also welcomed the media personality, promising to work together to take the company to the next level.

“We are excited at the opportunity we are going to give her to join Radio Africa Group which is the home of the country’s best radio talent,” he said.

“We will give her maximum support and audiences on social are very excited about the prospect of her joining. We look forward to serving our audiences and advertisers with another great acquisition at Radio Africa.”

It is yet to be established which station Mwalimu Rachel will be joining in the Radio Africa Group that owns Classic105, Kiss100, Radio Jambo, Homeboyz, Gukena, and East FM.

