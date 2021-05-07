My Mother Warned Me Against Marrying Men From Western Kenya- TV Presenter

Former K24 TV presenter Kalekye Mumo, while speaking about stereotypes in Kenya, opened up on how her mum warned from dating Kenyan men coming from the Western region.

“My mum told me once, usiwai leta mjaka, mtu wa western kwa hii nyumba,” she said.

“Afadhali uolewe na muindi. Akasema what she knows of those people, you don’t understand them, what they speak, they are different, you can’t.”

She was speaking on NTV’s Man Cave alongside other panelists such as Pastor CJ Atemo, William Odour and Silas Nyachwani.

The former radio presenter said that parents drilling such statements on their kids make them grow up believing them.

“So, at the back of my head as much as I’ll meet someone, I’ll start to ask them where they are from because that thing was put in my head from when I was a young person. Unagrow ukifikiria hivyo na ukimuuliza sana anakuambia hivyo ndio grandmother yake alimuambia and it was a big deal,” she went on.

READ ALSO: Why President Suluhu Chose To Visit Kenya For Her First State Meeting

Mumo, however, said that the advice has never stopped her from dating men from other tribes.

“I will still date them, I will still get to know them but in getting to know them, I’m more interested in you as a person, that doesn’t say anything about the tribe, that doesn’t mean juu mmetoka hio area mko hivyo because every different home is different,” she added.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.