“Nani Aligwara Hio Gari Aki?” Kabi Wa Jesus Makes Fun Of Betty Kyallo After She Posted This

(KDRTV) – Betty Mutei Kyallo has been having too much time since quitting her TV job at K24 TV. She has now concentrated fully on her YouTube channel and her ‘Flair By Betty’ beauty shop and spa business.

She recently received the much-coveted Silver Creator Award, a relatively flat trophy in a metal casing with a YouTube play button symbol normally awarded to any verified YouTube channel that reaches or surpasses 100,000 subscribers.

Her YouTube channel is one of the fastest-growing. This is because of her very interactive content. She gets this content by interacting with so many people and frequently.

That is why she has been posting so many photos on her Instagram account. She recently posted a photo hanging out with the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe’s son Kahu$h. Kahu$h is a high flying rapper that is self-made and not riding on his father’s fame.

“Mi Siwezi Shtaaaaap! Another banger coming soon! @kahush_ I’m such a fan.😎😎😎,” wrote Betty on the photo’s caption.

Kabi Wa Jesus ignored the caption and went straight to Betty’s car that was in the background. For those who may not know, she drives a cool Mercedes E350. Kabi noted that it was scratched slightly around the wheel area.

If you own a car, then you know how it hurts to scratch it due to simple miscalculations and errors.

“Nani aligwara hio gari aki?” asked Kabi Wa Jesus. He definitely zoomed.

The fact that he ignored commenting about Kahu$h was hilarious and one of Betty’s followers noted that.

“@kabiwajesus Aki Kabi surely, ata hutambui Kahush?😂😂😂😂,” wondered @sherrythuo.

It could be that he too serious with the Jesus thing. Kahu$h is a secular music artist, anyway. Or what do you have to say? Kabi is a very funny guy.

