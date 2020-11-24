Connect with us

Netizens Zoom This Photo Of Socialite Sherlyne Anyango And Notice Wardrobe Malfunction

shaline3

(KDRTV) – Former Citizen TV employee turned socialite, Sherlyne Anyango is a lady that has it all when it comes to the looks department. She is not only beautiful but also has one of the most amazing bodies that any woman would wish for.

She became very popular after Xtian Dela’s controversial Club Covid where she used to twerk for money during the quarantine period. On one occasion, she made a cool KES 220,000 after a few minutes of dancing.

She recently bragged how her bank account has more than KES 10 million. She shared the screenshot on her IG stories. She has also built a beautiful permanent house for her parents back in the countryside.

Her relationship with comedian Oga Obinna is not very clear. The two have been spending a lot of time together lately and netizens have been left wondering what is going on.

READ ALSO: The Amount Of Money Akothee Paid This Poor Lady After Shooting A Video In Their Home

Sherlyne never shies away from flaunting her gorgeous self on her IG account but she can be extra sometimes.

She recently shared photos wearing a yellow two-piece outfit that made her look very nice as always. The outfit comprised a short and a matching T-shirt.  It seems like the beauty queen did not do her due diligence before wearing the outfit because some naughty fan of hers noticed that the shirt was torn.

An IG user using the handle @chubby.maryam wrote, “Imetoboka😂😂😂😂hapo chini.”

Have a look at the photo in question below;

shaline1

shaline

All in all, she looked gorgeous in the outfit and that is what matters. Or what do you have to say?

