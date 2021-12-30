Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Photo: MP Jaguar Surprises Mzee James Jorum With a Chopper Visit, Goodies

By

Published

Businessman Jorum Mwangi in white cap with her daughter Alaine Wambui 1
Businessman Jorum Mwangi in white cap with her daughter Alaine Wambui 1

2021 Christmas might not have gone down well considering the current economic hardship made worse by the Covid 19 pandemic situation globally.

But for Mzee James Njoroge, popularly known as Baba Jorum in Bahati, Nakuru County, it was a momentous Christmas to remember after his son, Jorum Mwangi, accompanied by Starehe MP Charles Kanyi popularly known as Jaguar surprised him with a Chopper visit with bundle of goodies.

Mzee James Njoroge at his Bahati Farm with Starehe MP Jaguar and Businessman Jorum Mwangi 1

For the 79 years old, Mzee Jorum could not hide his joy as he welcomed them in their premises ushering them to partake a slaughtered goat meat as they enjoyed their meal and shared together obviously taking stock of what the year had been.

As for Jorum Mwangi, he thanked the almighty God for gracing his father with many years here on earth and the reason he visited him with MP Jaguar to celebrate this year’s Christmas as they sought blessings from the Mzee.

READ ALSO: Goodbye Tangatanga, Mt Kenya MP Finally Ditches UDA, Exposes Ruto For Allegedly Demanding Ksh200M

As they celebrated this year’s Christmas, they also discussed politics both at the County and national levels with all emphasizing the need to elect sober leaders who will drive the economy and create jobs for the youth. Mzee Jorum called upon them to preach peace at all times and sell their policies and ideologies to Wananchi so that they can make mature decisions when elections are called.

Photos:

Businessman Jorum Mwangi in white cap with her daughter Alaine Wambui 1

Businessman Jorum Mwangi in white cap with her daughter Alaine Wambui 1

Mzee James Njoroge in suit welcomes Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Jaguar in black cap and Businessman Jorum Mwangi in White cap at his Bahati Farm in Nakuru

Mzee James Njoroge in suit welcomes Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Jaguar in black cap and Businessman Jorum Mwangi in White cap at his Bahati Farm in Nakuru

Mzee James Njoroge Jorum with Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Jaguar walks to enjoy a goat meat during this Christmas in Bahati Nakuru County

Mzee James Njoroge Jorum with Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Jaguar walks to enjoy a goat meat during this Christmas in Bahati Nakuru County

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019