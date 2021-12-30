Photo: MP Jaguar Surprises Mzee James Jorum With a Chopper Visit, Goodies

2021 Christmas might not have gone down well considering the current economic hardship made worse by the Covid 19 pandemic situation globally.

But for Mzee James Njoroge, popularly known as Baba Jorum in Bahati, Nakuru County, it was a momentous Christmas to remember after his son, Jorum Mwangi, accompanied by Starehe MP Charles Kanyi popularly known as Jaguar surprised him with a Chopper visit with bundle of goodies.

For the 79 years old, Mzee Jorum could not hide his joy as he welcomed them in their premises ushering them to partake a slaughtered goat meat as they enjoyed their meal and shared together obviously taking stock of what the year had been.

As for Jorum Mwangi, he thanked the almighty God for gracing his father with many years here on earth and the reason he visited him with MP Jaguar to celebrate this year’s Christmas as they sought blessings from the Mzee.

READ ALSO: Goodbye Tangatanga, Mt Kenya MP Finally Ditches UDA, Exposes Ruto For Allegedly Demanding Ksh200M

As they celebrated this year’s Christmas, they also discussed politics both at the County and national levels with all emphasizing the need to elect sober leaders who will drive the economy and create jobs for the youth. Mzee Jorum called upon them to preach peace at all times and sell their policies and ideologies to Wananchi so that they can make mature decisions when elections are called.

Photos: