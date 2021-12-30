Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Goodbye Tangatanga, Mt Kenya MP Finally Ditches UDA, Exposes Ruto For Allegedly Demanding ksh200M

By

Published

FB IMG 16408615685880417
FB IMG 16408615685880417

The collapse of hustler nation popularity in Kirinyaga County might be peeping through DP Ruto’s political windows after the fierce Bottom-up heavyweight defender, Hon Wangui Ngirici, has finally ditched DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Deputy President William Ruto’s longtime ally Wangui Ngirici has announced her official exit from hustler nation citing mistrusts for the nomination on party tickets ahead of 2022 general election.

Speaking during the charity donation of foodstuffs to Mwea and Gichugu residents in Kirinyaga, Wangui exposed DP Ruto for allegedly demanding Ksh200M from local politicians to secure party nomination tickets for next year’s general election.

“They (Referring DP Ruto) received over Ksh200M from local politicians to buy nomination tickets. Do you think there will be free and fair nominations” she wondered.

Ngirici also noted that she cumulatively used Ksh40M for her 2017 campaigns for the Kirinyaga Women Representative Seat and couldn’t raise Ksh200M for the party ticket.

She revealed that the second in command DP Ruto allegedly settled on Anne Waiguru (Highest Bidder) for Kirinyaga governor’s seat. Wangui, on the other hand, was told to abandon her previous ambition for unseating Waiguru and go for that Mwea Parliamentary Seat in 2022.

“If they are telling you to vie for Mwea Seat, do you think there will be free and fair nominations” she added.

The defiant Wangui stressed that she will wrestle down Waiguru on an independent ticket in next year’s race.

Wangui faulted UDA associates for allegedly abandoning her after mobilizing and popularizing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party from the scratch in Kirinyaga county.

The fallout between DP Ruto and Wangui widened after Governor Waiguru defected from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee faction to DP Ruto’s Bottom-up axis.

Waiguru revealed that the voters had pushed her to join DP Ruto’s hustler nation camp to defend her seat in 2022.

“Mnataka niende na Chama gani? Nikienda na UDA mtanichagua?” Waiguru listened to the ground.

“Waiguru Might Ditch DP Ruto Before 2022” Tangatanga camp told

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019