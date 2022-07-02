Connect with us

Please Add Me More Babies, Brown Mauzo Tells Vera

Vera Sidika and Asia Brown

Celebrity couples Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo have been the talk of town of late after the two shared about their relationship journey and marriage. Brown Mauzo has always been flirtish whenever he is asked about their marriage relationship.

Just before Brown Mauzo was rumored to be dating socialite Amber Ray, Vera and Mauzo’s photo surfaced online. No one knew if that was the genesis of their relationship. Later, Brown Mauzo refuted the claims of dating Amber Ray and announced his relationship with Vera publicly.

Vera Sidika and brown Mauzo

It was in September 2020 when videos and photos of Sidika and Mauzo surfaced online and sparked mixed reaction. A number of people believed it was a stunt for a new video with Vera to get more views and followers. Much later, the two announced the arrival of their daughter Asia. “20.10. 2021 at 10:21am, princess was born Asia Brown Princess Asia Brown, You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete, ” wrote Vera.

The couples surprised everyone later when their child Asia turned 6 months when they decide to celebrate her a half birthday. When she turned 8 months, Asia again became talk of the town after being the youngest CEO in Kenya.

”We gifted our baby  Asia Brown her first business on her Half Birthday. She’s now a business owner/CEO Asia Brown Care homemade organic hair and skincare products she’s personally used since birth.” Brown Mauzo announced.

I want more babies

Also read Vera Doesnt Want To Feel Pain During Delivery, Plans To Wear Makeup And Wig

Brown has always praised Vera all over the social media. In his latest post, Brown Mauzo asked Vera to give her more babies. ”Am blessed , Thank you God. Dear wife @queenveebosset , please add me more babies” wrote Brown Mauzo in his latest post.  The two couples have been together for over two years now.

