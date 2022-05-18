Connect with us

Sauti Sol Looses 2000 Followers Day After Threatening to Sue Azimio For Using Their Music Tune

By

Published

images 30 1
Sauti Sol group

Last Monday 16th, of May, Sauti Sol threatened to sue Azimio for using their music tune. images 29

Sauti Sol groupThe group accused Azimio of using their tune without authorization when unveiling Martha as Raila’s running mate. Sauti Sol cited that this is an obvious copyright infringement as presided by Section 35, CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya.

Nonetheless, Ezekiel Mutua,  the CEO of Music Copyright Society of Kenya responded to Sauti Sol in a statement. Part of the statement read:
“Regarding the issue of Sauti Sol and the statement by the Kenya Copyright Board, we wish to clarify that we licensed the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign for use of musical works in their campaigns as per the Copyright Law and gazetted tariffs. We are therefore shocked to see the confusion being caused by KECOBO over this matter. The Kenya Copyright Board is not a CMO and should stop causing confusion to spite the CMOs or inconvenience our clients. If there’s any issue about the synchronisation of the video, that should be a matter to be resolved by the CMOs who issued the license.”

Kenyans too reacted differently to this. Netizens of the other hand threatened to unsubscribe from Sauti Sol Youtube channel.

Screenshot 2022 05 18 09 13 10 74

Sauti Sol YouTube loosing 2000 followers

Also read Sauti Sol Member Forced To Close His Popular Hotel Due To Pandemic

In the last twenty four hours, Sauti Sol had lost 2000 followers on their youtube channel. From 905,000 subscribers, Sauti Sol has now 903,000 subscribers.

