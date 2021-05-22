Socialite Risper Faith Shares Surprising Amount She Paid To Get A Flat Stomach 

Socialite Risper Faith bought her flat stomach and it wasn’t cheap.

The socialite, who started from a humble background but now enjoys the best Runda Estate has to offer after buying a house with her hubby, revealed on social media that getting liposuction to get rid of her tummy cost her Ksh 450,000.

Risper Faith underwent the procedure in 2020 following the birth of her firstborn.

“When you get married or give birth some things change. Before I gave birth my body was perfect,” she said.

“But after I gave birth things changed. I gave birth via cs and my tummy was left hanging as I could not tie it, it was so big. It was sagged, I would use a waist trainer and a body shaper but it was very uncomfortable.”

She went on to say that she choose the procedure because she had not option. She hated her body and felt unsexy.

“I would get very uncomfortable going to hotels to eat as I had body shapers or waist trainers,” she explained.

“Nlikua nimefika mwisho ya kunona. My esteem was also down. I knew even if I worked out the baby pouch wouldn’t go and I would be left with sagging skin. And for me I love looking good so that is why I opted to go for a liposuction.”

