Joho Humbled By Airline After Allegedly Getting Late And Hoping Flight Will Wait

Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho on Friday, May 21 took to social media to share his frustrations after missing a flight at Vipingo Airstrip from local airline Safari Link.

Joho accused Safari Link of having poor services after missing the flight to Nairobi.

“In this ever increasingly competitive world, the aviation industry has no place for such unprofessional, unreliable and uncouth behaviour as exhibited by Safarilink,” tweeted the governor.

Safari link, however, released a statement responding to the accusations saying the governor failed to keep time, a reason why he was left behind.

The airline argued that they couldn’t delay the flight because of the governor since they are very time conscious.

“We understand you arrived at Vipingo Airstrip at 4:04 p.m. which is part of the departure time. As a premier airline, we offer an on-time service for all our flights. We also need to respect our other customers who were on time and onboard,” the airline responded.

They further said that Joho had not fined an official complaint with them but they are still willing to rebook him.

“It is unfortunate that you were unable to make our flight on time but we are happy to rebook your ticket to another date without penalties,” the airline service noted.

Passengers on domestic flights are required to check in at least one and a half hours (irrespective of Class of travel). Counters close 30 minutes to departure.

