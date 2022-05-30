Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Kabu’s Expecting Another Child Amidst Controversies

By

Published

Sara and Simon Kabu
Sara and Simon Kabu

The Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu and Sara Kabu are expecting their third child together. Sara Kabu, the wife, had surprised her husband in a late night dinner. Sara wrote on a piece of cake, ‘Ready to be a dad again?’

In response to this, Simon Kabu told his wife that he was ready to be a dad to their unborn child. Additionally, Simon took the news to his social media page, Instagram. Fans flooded with congratulatory messages to the new couples. 

Simon and Sara Kabu

Simon and Sara Kabu

Sue karani wrote ‘Congratulations my people…..the Kabus’

Consequently, this came barely a month when the two couples had announced their break up. Sara told the media that the two were in a toxic relationship. 

Controversies

Speaking to a Youtuber Tina lewis, Sara narrated the struggles she had with Simon’s baby mamas. 

However, Sara Kabu told Tina Lewis that she was tired of leading a double life. Additionally, Sara admitted that they had always portrayed themselves as perfect couples on social media but on the contrary, she had been suffering in silence when the cameras went off.

Also read Kenyan Celebrity Couples Who Co-work

“It reached a point where I said I don’t want to live a fake life anymore. I will live the real me and who I am. Sometimes I see people are getting inspired by me and yet I’m just showing the good part, they have not seen the bad part,” Sarah said. 

Adding, “Many look at us like humble people, and we have become soft targets for bad people and that’s why you see sometimes I hit back. 70 percent were very good people,”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020