Kenyan Celebrity Couples Who Co-work

Everyone in life has an idea of a perfect marriage. Some would prefer working together with their partners while some, differently that could not be a good idea.

However, there are those that see being co workers is quite a hurdle while others, it is not a big deal.

Several couples are working together in the same industry and proved that indeed, coworking with your partner could be a good idea.

Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla

The duo works together at The Royal Media Services. They are both news anchors. They have been working together for quite some time now.

It is evidently seen how both of them are passionate about their work. Most couples have emulated their lifestyle and they have always led as a good example.

Both have never failed to express how they feel about each other on social media platforms.

Timothy Kimani and Celestine Ndinda

Timothy Kimani and Celestine Ndinda have been married for over two years now.

Their love story started way back when they were in college. Together, they have been blessed with a handsome baby boy, Tugi. Both Njugush and Wakavinye are content creators always working together as couples entertaining Kenyans.

They are both brand influencers too.

Waihiga and Joyce Mwaura

On December 18, 2015, Joyce Omondi tied a knot with Citizen TV News anchor Waihiga Mwaura in a beautiful wedding.

Recently, Waihiga Mwaura could not hide his excitement when his wife rejoined the station.

Sara and Simon Kabu

The Bonfire adventures CEO Simon and Sara Kabu have been together for over a decade now. They have both been working together in their company.

However, it has not been easy.

“It’s not all lovey-dovey as people assume. When we get to the office it’s all work. We are usually very busy. There are days we are not in talking terms but when we get to the office management decisions have to be made so you have to talk and give your opinions.

“We never mix personal issues with business. If you find us getting mad at each other then it’s something serious,” she added

Couples can always work their difference out and work together.