The Millions In Salary Larry Madowo Will Be Taking Home After Landing New CNN Job

Larry Madowo has just resigned at BBC and joined CNN which will have him move back to Nairobi as their Nairobi-based correspondent.

According to the Senior Vice President of International Newsgathering and Managing Editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa, for CNN International, Deborah Rayner, Madowo will return to Nairobi after moving to the US where he worked as BBC’s North America Correspondent in Washington.

READ ALSO: Sources: Prof Hamo Doesn’t Have A Place To Stay, Missed Work A Lot

There has been a lot of speculation about how much Madowo will be paid in his new job. According to Salaries.com, CNN correspondents earn an average of $55,471 per year(Ksh 5,890,500) which is equivalent to almost half a million per month. This is excluding Cash Bonus, Stock Bonus, Profit Sharing.

Meaning depending on his experience and level, Madowo could be taking home anything between $100,000- $180,000k annually which translates loosely to about Ksh 11-19 million.

At BBC, it’s believed he was being paid between £90,000 (12,150,000) to £120,000 (16,200,00) per year, excluding other perks. At Nation Media he was being paid Ksh 300,000 a month.

BBC was also criticized last year for underpaying their female correspondents after Carrie Gracie resigned as China Editor.

She was offered Ksh 24,300,000 from the current Ksh 18,225,000 per year, an increment she declined saying it did not measure to her counterparts who are paid between Ksh 27,000,000 to Ksh 30,749,865.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.