Sources: Prof Hamo Doesn’t Have A Place To Stay, Missed Work A Lot

Comedian Herman Gakobo Kago aka Prof Hamo has been fired by Royal Media Services.

The comedian, who was a presenter alongside Jeff Koinange on Hot 96 Breakfast Show, has been sent home for indiscipline following his ugly scandal with fellow comedian Jemutai who accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

“Hamo no longer works for the station. We, however, wish him the best in all his endeavors,” Hot 96’s Station Manager, Cynthia Mwangi said.

READ ALSO: Shock On Lilian Muli As RMS Bans News Anchors From Advertising Alcohol And Doing Side Hustles

Sources close to the matter also indicate that even though the comedian was officially fired today, he had stopped going to work almost a week ago after the scandal and even quit a few days before the scandal.

Jme

The source also said the Nakuru comedian doesn’t have a place to live in Nairobi.

He has since been replaced by the Deputy Station manager, Clyde who is co-hosting the Morning Drive show with Jeff Koinange.

Hamo and Jemutai locked horns in a paternity war that became a trending topic for several days.

Fellow comedian Churchill Ndambuki tried helping the two resolve the conflict but Hamo insisted on a DNA test before he can start paying school fees.

Jemutai, on Tuesday, revealed the results confirmed that the then Hot 96 presenter sired their two children.

