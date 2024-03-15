Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Privy Council Overturns Vybz Kartel’s Murder Conviction

By

Published

hkdl38ejkxqvu5ede0fa5eb82f

Vybz Kartel’s conviction for the murder of an accomplice more than a decade ago was overturned on Thursday by a London court, which ruled that attempts to bribe the trial jury rendered the conviction unsafe.

The musician, real name Adidja Palmer, is one of Jamaica’s most popular performers.
Kartel has been imprisoned in Jamaica since 2011 for the disappearance of his associate, Clive “Lizard” Williams, whose body has never been discovered.

In 2014, Kartel and three others were found guilty after a 64-day trial in Kingston, one of the longest in Jamaican history. Kartel was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 35 years, which was reduced to 32 and a half years on appeal.

Last month, Kartel and his co-defendants filed their final possible appeal with the Privy Council in London, the final court of appeal in Jamaica and certain other Commonwealth countries. Their lawyers claimed that the trial judge handled allegations incorrectly, such as one juror offering 500,000 Jamaican dollars (about $3,200) to fellow jurors in exchange for not-guilty verdicts.

The defendants’ appeals were granted on Thursday, with Judge David Lloyd-Jones ruling that the trial judge’s decision to keep the juror accused of offering bribes on the panel was “fatal to the safety of the convictions”.

The Privy Council remanded the matter to Jamaica’s Court of Appeal to determine whether Kartel and his co-defendants should face trial again.

Also Read: Full List: Google Releases Most Searched Kenyans In The Last 15 Years

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020