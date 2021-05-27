Tired of games? Huddah Monroe hints at wanting love with subtle post about settling down

Socialite Huddah Monroe might just be ready to get hitched, if her latest posts are anything to go by.

Huddah has for the longest time been known for her flashy lifestyle and the uncanny way she views relationships.

The socialite often takes to her Instastories with unpopular takes on relatioships, marriage and generally men, but her latest post left was rather unique, especially coming from her.

In one of her recent Instastories, Huddah narrated how the COVID-19 situation had changed her in more ways than one.

According to the sultry socialite, she used to be all about her travels in the past, and would skip countries at the slightest provocation.

All that has changed and Huddah says that staying at home has made her realise that she can in fact stick to one place.

‘I’ve saved so much money not travelling randomly, my life was basically i doubt my man, i take the next flight to anywhere. I get angry at the government i take the next flight to anywhere to calm down. Expenditure on expenditure. Money out and no money in. This year and last year all money inside stocks. Covid has really transformed me. At this point i can even get married and have kids because if i can actually settle for this long. I’m a changed woman,” she said.

Huddah runs a cosmetics line and also admitted that COVID-19 had adversely affected her venture.

COVID came, so things that were normal never became norm again! You’re either remain the same or different. You either learnt something new or binge watched movies while waiting for the pandemic to end. The choice is yours but evolving is a must.”

Perhaps Huddah can get together with gospel artist Masterpiece, who has been on record saying he crushes on the socialite.

