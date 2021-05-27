Photos of DP Ruto’s daughter June’s quiet but lush wedding to Nigerian

Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter June Ruto recently said “I do” to her Nigerian lover in a colorful wedding ceremony on Thursday, May 27.

The DP and his wife Rachel had the honor of walking their daughter down the aisle in the quiet but lush ceremony held at Karen 97A, Koitobos Road.

In attendance were friends, family, and Ruto’s close aides from his Tangatanga brigade.

Photos of Ruto walking his daughter down the aisle have since hit the internet, and Kenyans were thrown into a frenzy, with many being impressed by June’s simple but quite elegant wedding gown.

For the DP, he looked suave as usual in a black suit which was coupled with a white shirt and black bow tie.

The woman of the moment June Ruto arrives 💯 pic.twitter.com/Gvg1CxGepd — EmooFm (@emoofmkenya) May 27, 2021

His wife Rachel, on the other hand, was in a pink dress with a cute hat to match.

As per the Nigerian culture, the wedding ceremony was held in the bride’s home.

On Saturday, May 8, Ruto hosted June;s Nigerian boyfriend Alex Ezenagu in his Karen home for the dowry-payment ceremony.