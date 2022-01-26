Connect with us

Top Rated Female Deejays In Kenya

By

Published

Deejaying is popularly known to be amale dominated career. However, some female deejays have now dominated the industry and have shown that they can do better.

images 23 2

image courtesy

One the other hand, most Kenyan clubs and all over the world preffer female deejays over the male one. This is because female deejay tend to bring more people in a club or in a gig.

These are highly rated female deejays in Kenya

Dj Baybee

Thundergyal as most people know her is one of the best deejay Kenya is blessed with.

images 24 2

image courtesy DJ Baybee

Equally important, you would never miss her name when mentioning Kenyan Female deejay in the industry. Deejay Mochi Bee has toured quite a number of country . She well spins all kinds of music genre well.

Dj Tabz

Tabz has always been known by her popular name headgyal. She is one of the most beautiful Dj and surprisingly, additionally she was addmitted to the Bar as an advocate of the high court.

images 25 1

image courtesy

Dj Bee

Her real name is Eliza Njambii. In a male dominated industry, Dj Bee has always shown her prowess in the industry.

Besides that, she has been a dj for over five years now. This years of experience has made her one of the highly rated female Djs in Kenya.

Dj Dii

Dj Dii is one of the most talked about deejay in Kenya. Dii is shortform for Dida.  Her skills of deejaying is self taught and through this, she emerged to be one of the best female Dj Kenya has ever had

Dj Malaika

For over four years, Dj Malaika has always been one of the top female Djs in Kenya. Music is one of her main inspiration for becoming a Dj. Malaika has always played great music and this took her to the top.

Also read : Highly Rated Female Artist In Kenya

Additionally, one of the most seen challenge of being a female deejay is having clients with ulerior motive towards them. It has never been easy all through.

