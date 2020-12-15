Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei Weds Mzungu Bae in Secret Ceremony

(KDRTV) – Vocal Uasin Gishu politician Gladys Shollei is out of the market again after wedding her Mzungu boyfriend at a private wedding in Eldoret on Saturday.

Shollei, who divorced former Standard Media Group boss Sam Shollei in January, tied the knot with her new man in a secret wedding. According to reliable sources, it was an invite-only ceremony, where mobile phones were not allowed. The number of politicians present at the ceremony was also very limited.

Reports of Shollei’s relationship with the caucasian man emerged in January after intimate photos of the couple leaked on social media. Shollei said she had done nothing wrong and that the photos were leaked by someone close to her.

The lawyer’s love life became a huge topic of discussion in the gossip mills after she divorced Shollei in January. The court gave her custody of their two children.

Immediately after the divorce, Sam Shollei married Journalist Faith Rono at a traditional wedding in Marakwet. The two had worked together at the Standard.

Shollei follows in the footsteps of senior women politicians who have married recently. Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika married billionaire Sam Mburu in a traditional wedding in Nyahururu, Laikipia County. DP William Ruto was in attendance.

Last year, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru tied the knot with her lawyer boyfriend Kamotho Waiganjo. Waiganjo defended Waiguru when she was impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly in July.

Kenyan women are no longer afraid of finding love after divorce.