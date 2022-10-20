Connect with us

Vera Sidika Pens Down A Hearty Text For Her Daughter’s Birthday

Vera Sidika and her daughter Asia Brown

Entrepreneur, socialite and social media personality Vera Sidika is now celebrating her daughter’s first birthday. Today, Asia Brown will be turning a year old.

7-Month-Old Daughter Asia Brown and her parents Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

However, this is not the first time the daughter is celebrating her birthday. When she turned 6 months, Vera celebrated her daughter. During her 6-month-old birthday, Vera also launched her daughter’s products. Vera had invited close friends and relatives.

In her latest Instagram post, Vera posted:

“Asiabrown ever since the day that you entered this world, you took over my whole heart and that feeling has only grown since then. I have so much love for you, sweetheart. You might not realize it now but in the years to come, you will look back at this early stage of your life and see exactly how loved you were! Happy Birthday my heartbeat”

Vera sidika and Her Husband

Fans also wished her daughter Asia countless birthday wishes. Asia Brown was born in 20th October 2021. Vera revealed that she chose the day to allow her daughter to be celebrating her birthday with family since it is a public holiday.

also, read Vera Opens Up On Her Reconstructive Surgery

“Since elective CS allows you to select a date within a particular timeframe, I personally chose the date 20th October 2021 So she can be celebrating her birthdays from home with family since it’s a public holiday, Mashujaa day and phewx! Curfew got lifted a few hours right after she was born. Such a blessing,” she said.

 

