Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Watch: Anticipated Romantic Drama “Nafsi” Drops First Trailer

By

Published

kate the actress sho5e56105b1c2b5
kate the actress sho5e56105b1c2b5
The official trailer for the upcoming romantic drama feature film, Nafsi, has been released, giving a sneak peak of what to expect from Mumbi Maina (The Matrix Resurrections) and Catherine Kamau (A Grand Little Lie) who play childhood best friends faced with the biggest test of their lives.When Aisha (Mumbi) is unable to conceive after a traumatic childhood experience, her best friend Shiko (Catherine) offers to be her surrogate to help save her marriage, but they soon find out that everything is easier said than done.The trailer also reveals what to expect from Alfred Munyua (Crime and Justice) who plays Aisha’s husband Sebastian whose dark secrets are about to shake Aisha’s world to the core.
Nafsi Main Poster Final

Nafsi Main Poster

The film also stars Raymond Ofula (Monica, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind); BET’s Top Actor Africa runner-up Alex Khayo (Watu Wote, Selina); and first-timers: radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, radio presenter and singer Monique Bett, and singer and former Kora Awards winner Silayio in supporting roles.A Multan Productions film, Nafsi is written and directed by Reuben Odanga (Selina) and is produced by Dina Mwende.READ ALSO:Bungoma Man Sentenced To 31 Years In Prison For Employing 14-Year-Old Girl As HousehelpNafsi will premiere in cinemas from Saturday 6 November 2021.Multan Production Limited is a film production company founded in 2009 based in Nairobi, Kenya.The company has produced award-winning TV series and Swahili telenovelas such as Saida (Citizen TV), a Kalasha winner for the Best TV Drama 2014; Nira (Maisha Magic East); and are currently producing the hit Swahili telenovela Selina (Maisha Magic East & Showmax), a two-time Kalasha Awards winner for Best TV Drama in 2018 and 2019 and with more than 800 episodes.Multan Production thrives in telling stories through the camera while anchoring on quality, uniqueness and creativity.
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019