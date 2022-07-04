Winnie Odinga Reveals the Ideal Man She Wants to Marry If Raila Wins in August

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie in 2021 vowed to get married at State House should the former Prime Minister win the August 9 general elections.

She has however not revealed the man nor disclosed if she is dating.

Despite the fact that Winnie Odinga has received numerous marriage proposals from men who have always wanted her to be the mother of their children, she remains unmarried.

Over the weekend Winnie disclosed the type of man she would want to marry. The political strategist said she was looking for a tall and dark man adding that the man has to come with a degree in any field.

“You got to be taller than me; I am 5’10… You have to be dark, and like slim. He has to come with a degree,

“Trust, the ability to communicate, have discussions, and sort of a platform where I can bounce off. All the work that I do, all ideas I come up with I need to check with somebody,” Winnie said in an interview with Spice FM.

Being born into a political family, Winnie Odinga claimed despite feeling herself to be more exceptional than other members of the community, she has a struggle in acquiring her actual mate.

Speaking during a meeting with Mt Kenya youngsters at the University of Nairobi last year where her father was in attendance, Winnie revealed her wedding will happen on the lawns of State House, Nairobi after her dad has been sworn in as the fifth president.

“Tell them that I said, Winnie Odinga will get married in 2022, on the lawns of State House. And you are all invited. So if you want that to happen, go register to vote,” she quipped.

Also Read: Meet 6 People Raila Odinga Hangs Out With in Private (Photos)