Politics

Meet 6 People Raila Odinga Hangs Out With in Private (Photos)

By

Published

Former Prime minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga is a renowned politician who has been in the game since the 1980s.
Raila Odinga has built a lot of networks ever since and is building more friends as he seeks to run for the presidency for the 5th time in the August polls.

Below are the 5 people Raila Odinga chills with when he is not engaging in Politics.

1. Dennis Onyango

dennis onyango 0

Dennis Onyango has served for long as Raila Odinga’s communications director and spokesperson at the former prime minister’s secretariat.
Onyango was appointed as Raila’s personal assistant in 2008 after the chaotic election violence. Onyango is a well-trained journalist and uses his skills well to ensure Raila Odinga’s image is clean all the time.

2. Paul Mwangi

PAUL MWANGI BBI JOINT SECRE

Mwangi is Raila Odinga’s personal legal advisor and has been close to him since 2005. In 2017 he was Raila Odinga’s legal team that saw Maraga nullify the elections.

3. Junet Mohammed

IMG 7014 1 1024x769 1

The controversial Suna MP has slowly grown to be Raila Odinga’s close ally having joined active politics in 2013. He is said to have accompanied Raila to Harambe house during the March 8 2018 famous Handshake with Uhuru Kenyatta. Junet and Raila have been seen several times hanging out even outside the country.
4. James Orengo

447E7wO0TsPjKs5IAM4NJames Orengo Raila Odinga MEDIAMAX 1

Orengo is one of Raila Odinga’s long-time friends having worked with him since the 1990s. Despite their political disagreements Orengo always has Raila’s support.

5. Winnie Odinga

Winnie Odinga and her father Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga also hangs out a lot with his only daughter Winnie. In March 2018, Winnie was part of the two people who accompanied Odinga to see Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambe House hours before the handshake was announced. Winnie is a political science graduate from Drexel University in Philadelphia.

6. Raila Junior

railaJrWife

He is the last-born son of the former prime minister. Junior has in recent days been seen a lot in public with his father. In 2019 he was among the people campaigning for the ODM candidate in Kibra.
In 2020 he was spotted with his father during a BBI rally.

