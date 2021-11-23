Connect with us

Woman Forced To Cancel Wedding Last Minute After Finding Out Man Is Already Married With Kids

A woman was forced to cancel her dream wedding just hours before walking down the aisle after learning that her husband-to-be was already married and with a family.

Elizabeth Chiamaka, a Nigerian, had no option but to call off the wedding just a few hours before it started after one of the bridesmaids whispered to her that her lover was already married and with children.

Following the unexpected cancelation, Chiamaka took to social media to alert her friends and family members.

“Dear friends,THE WEDDING IS CANCELED. I have decided to call off the wedding slated for this morning because I discovered that the man I intended to marry is already married with children,” she said.

The woman further said that she was currently nursing a serious heartbreak, therefore, won’t be able to answer calls or see friends.

She also apologized for any inconveniences she might have caused in the process.

“I am pained and I wish to sincerely apologise for whatever inconvenience this may cause especially those who may be coming into town from far away,” she said.

“I won’t be able to receive calls at the moment, or respond to questions and comments as I will be offline for a while to clear my head.”
