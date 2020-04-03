Boy, 6, Dies From Coronavirus Number Of Cases Rise To 122

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 12 more positive cases of coronavirus bring the total of confirmed cases in the country to 122

According to Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, the patients include eleven Kenyans and one Somalia national

The Health CAS confirmed one more death from coronavirus- the deceased is a boy aged six years

Mwangangi also said that the health workers who handled the boy have also been quarantined

“Medical staff who handled the boy have been quarantined,” she said on Friday.

Thus, the number of coronavirus death in Kenya has increased to four

Dr. Mwangangi also announced that 300 tests had been done conducted over the past 24 hours and it is from the exercise that 12 more cases were disclosed

Reports indicate that the twelve patient has been moved to isolation in different isolation units defined by the government.

Nine cases were detected from people who were in quarantine while four other cases were confirmed after they were suspected and admitted to different Health facilities

The age of the patients is said to be ranging from 28 to 58 years and that Kiambu has one patient, Laikipia 1, Mombasa 2, Nyeri 1 and Nairobi 7

According to the Health CAS, tracing has been done on 1433 samples from those in quarantine, and 617 are yet to be tested

KDRTV received reports that the Health Ministry is monitoring 1721 contacts and so far 1, 073 have been discharged

Authorities are currently tracking down 648 contacts

Meanwhile, the Health CAS has pleaded with those hoarding oxygen cylinders to release them for use at the hospitals

She further urged business institutions to minimize the use of hard copies in their transactions and adopt the use of paperless mode especially for letters and other documents