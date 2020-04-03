Rogue Kilifi Deputy Governor Still Holed Up in Hospital Despite Healing from COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Rogue Kilifi Deputy Governor has allegedly declined to leave the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa despite being healed from COVID-19.

Police officers have been waiting for Saburi at the hospital ready to arrest him so that he can be charged in court for defying a government directive to self-quarantine.

According to a local daily, cops have been waiting for Saburi from as early as 9 AM on Friday but the politician did not leave the isolation centre.

“He says he has sent for another pair of clothes but we think it is a delaying tactic,” a detective who sought anonymity told The Star.

DETECTIVES camp at the Coast General Hospital waiting to arrest Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi for defying quarantine order pic.twitter.com/v0vRBdt4OW — TheStarBreaking (@TheStarBreaking) April 3, 2020

On Thursday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that Saburi had recovered from the virus and would now be charged in court.

Saburi irked Kilifi residents and Kenyans in general after testing positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago. It emerged that he had interacted with hundreds of people in his county, among them senior government officials like Governor Amason Kingi and Rabai MP William Kamoti.

He defied a government directive to self-quarantine after arriving to the country from Germany.

More to follow…