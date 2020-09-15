Boy Suffering From Rare Skin Infection Appeals For Help (PHOTOS)

(KDRTV) A young boy identified as Vincent is suffering from a very rare skin infection which makes him endure a lot of pain. The infection started as a small rash but it has been worsening as time goes by. He says that every minute he spends on earth is more painful than the previous one and he needs medical intervention for his life to be bearable.

The boy is from a very poor family and he lives with his mother identified as Brenda. Brenda has no stable income and she survives on odd jobs to make ends meet. She is the sole breadwinner. The mother mostly washes clothes for neighboring households to even afford food for them.

If Vincent’s condition is not attended to, it might lead to skin cancer which will be even more difficult to treat. The doctors have advised them that it has not reached that stage yet as it can be treated.

A well-wisher by the name Eng Mokogoti shared the story on his Twitter account in an effort to reach Kenyans of goodwill to contribute a bill of close to KES 100k that is needed for the young boy’s treatment.

Another morning to save lives A painful plea to the entire nation😭😭😭😭 Meet Vincent,suffering from a skin infection which lives him with alot of pain for life. Vincent says his life has been hell with his condition worsening every single minute he spends on earth. pic.twitter.com/HSheua52Gq — Eng Mokogoti (@eng_mokogoti) September 14, 2020

“He lives with the mother(Brendah) who afford their living by washing for people clothes for their daily bread.

It will result to a skin cancer. A bill of 94k is needed for treatment. Kindly support him through;

Lipa na Mpesa

Paybill:553558

Account number:FU762

Mpesa/Wave

0742389949,” Wrote Mokogoti on his Twitter account.

We pray for him that he may find healing and joy and peace of his mind. He really looks stressed and understandably so. Such conditions are normally handled by dermatologists who are very good at understanding the triggers for such infections and their remedies.

