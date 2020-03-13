Corona Virus; Ministry of Interior Issues Seven Tough Orders

KDRTV-The Ministry of Interior has issued tough orders related to the first confirmation of Corona Virus in Kenya.

In a press statement released on Friday evening, Dr Karanja Kibicho the Principal Secretary Ministry of Interior suspended all public gatherings.

Dr kIbicho further ordered all the county commissioners and regional commissioners to ensure that the orders are adhered to.

“The National Security Council through a recommendation of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus has directed all the National Government Administrative officers to coordinate and enforce the following measures with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

Top of the tough orders issued by the Ministry include;

Suspension of all public visits to prisons for the next 30 days.

Suspension of all inter-school gatherings either for sporting purposes or otherwise for the next 30 days.

Suspension of all mass/public gatherings or meetings of any nature in the next 30 days.

Suspension of Inter-agency, inter-institutions and inter-religious gatherings for the next 30 days.

Creation of Public Awareness through door to door campaigns on good personal hygiene.

Ensuring that religious institutions conduct their worship services within the precincts of their institutions and provide sanitizers for use by the worshippers.

Consultation with the nearest health facilities and Ministry of Health officials to ensure continuous localized dissemination of accurate information with regard to this pandemic.

