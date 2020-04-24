CORONAVIRUS: Dandora Reports 5 Cases As Tally Jumps To 336

(KDRTV)-Kenya has reported 16 new positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 336 – Health Ministry reported

Dandora estate in Nairobi has reported 5 cases of coronavirus after 946 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

According to Health CAS Rashid Aman who was addressing the media from the Afya House on Friday, all the new cases had been picked out by the ministry`s surveillance team team

From the 16 new patients 11 are from Nairobi and are spread as follows; Dandora 5, City Park 2, Parklands 2, Eastleigh-1 and Parkland-1

Reports indicate that in Dandora, the infection began from one case who was asymptomatic and all are since in quarantine

In Mombasa the new cases as follows Kiembeni-1, Centi Kumi-1, Stadium 1, Msikiti 1 and Mulaloni 1

The Health Ministry reported that the government is currently hunting the 887 contacts of the new cases

During the same presser, the Health Ministry also confirmed that another 5 patients were discharged after recovering from the COVID-19

KDRTV understands that the total number of fully recovered patients in Kenya are 95

So far, 14 people have died of COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in the country

The rise in the number of positive cases has emerged as the dusk-to-dawn curfew announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta is presumed to end tomorrow April 25.

However, there are fears that president Uhuru Kenyatta would extend the curfew to flatten the curve of the infection which has continued to spread