RESEARCH: Coronavirus Weakens Quickly When Exposed To Light And Heat

(KDRTV)-The US government research has intimated that coronavirus obliged to weaken quickly when exposed to sunlight and heat

The research was presented during a Thursday coronavirus briefing at the White House

KDRTV also notes that the result of the research also showed that bleach could kill the virus in saliva or respiratory fluids within five minutes and that isopropyl alcohol could kill it even more quickly

The findings were outlined by William Bryan, acting Head of the US Department of Homeland Security`s Science and Technology Directorate

President Donald Trump said that the research should be treated with a lot of caution and thus decreed more research in that area

“So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous – whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” the president said, turning to Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, “and I think you said that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it.

“And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that too. Sounds interesting,” the president continued.

However, Trump was lambasted by the Health Community after suggesting that injecting disinfectant as treatment

The community supposed that President Trump`s idea could have fatal results

“This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it’s dangerous.

“It’s a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves,” said Pulmonologist Dr Vin Gupta told NBC News

Donald Trump with a list of possible Covid-19 treatments at the White House briefing, 23 April 2020

The US government researchers proposed that bleach and sunshine are potential strategies to battle coronavirus                                          

