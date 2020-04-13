Governor Rasanga To Punish Those Involved In Ukwala ‘Inhumane’ Burial

(KDRTV)-Siaya County boss Cornel Rasanga is now pursuing who tendered a directive that the late James Oyugi be buried against the wishes of the family

The governor constituted a 3-member team to investigate the matter and find out who issued the directive

Governor Rasanga, who spoke to Radio Ramogi, disclosed that the decision was arrived at without consultation with his committee and that they were only made aware of the Ukwala burial on Sunday at 4 pm.

According to the county chief, once the family members are out of the quarantine, he will help them perform the final burial

The Siaya Governor went further and announced that his administration would take disciplinary action against those involved in the ‘inhumane’ burial

Rasanga also issued a stern warning to those in the Public Health Department to stop operating without consulting their superiors

The 3-member investigative team is headed by the County Police Commander Francis Kooli and CEM Governance Dismas Wakla

Until his death, James Oyugi was an employee of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Mombasa and is alleged to have died on April 10, of coronavirus

Reports indicate the remain was disinfected on the same day and then buried at around 2.30 am on Sartuday

The footage of the worrying burial which showed three officers in protective gear carrying a body bag out of a pick-up vehicle, caused an uproar on social media with a section of Kenyan faulting the officers for ‘inhumane’ send-off

The officers place the body bag in the grave and drove away from the gravesite

Bereaved family members are also heard wailing in the background and also expressing their displeasure after not being able to offer their loved one a traditional send-off

KDRTV also understands that Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. george Magoha also rubbed shoulders with netizens afetr seemingly supporting the ‘inhumane’ send of the late James Oyugi

Government Guidlines on Proper Disposal

1. Arrival of the Body disposal team

2. The staff should not be wearing PPE upon arrival.

3. Greet the family and offer your condolences before unloading the necessary material from the vehicles. Request respectfully for a family representative.

4. The communicator should liaise with the family representative for the final rites

5. Before handling the remains, health officials will be required to be in protective gear and will spray the body before placing it in the appropriate body bag.

6. If a coffin is necessary, it will be placed outside the house, and then the body will be placed by health officials in full protective equipment.

7. A family representative in gloves will then be allowed to close the coffin after which it will be disinfected. The body will then be interred.

8. After the burial, health officials will disinfect rooms, clothes or other items that the deceased may have used or interacted with before they leave the home.