CS Magoha: Dead People Don’t Take Exams

(KDRTV) – Education CS George Magoha has said that the government will not reopen schools until the Ministry of Education advises that it is safe to do so.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the closure of schools more than three weeks ago as one of the measures to curb the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

And Magoha has now asked parents to allow the children enjoy the holiday.

“The only time we have lost so far is three weeks, right now my children are enjoying their holiday until the end of the month… We are not going to risk the lives of our children because dead people do not take exams,” Magoha said during a press conference on Monday.

The Ministry has been under a lot of pressure to postpone KCPE and KCSE exams until further notice but Magoha said that there is no need for that at the moment.

“We have still not reached the stage where we are saying we are going to postpone this or we are going to postpone that. Don’t put words into our mouths,” he added.

However, the CS said that the government is working on all modalities for any eventualities which might result from the virus.

He also revealed that the government is working to ensure students can access online lessons.

“We are working on various modalities to ensure students have access to online education,” Magoha said.