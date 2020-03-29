Coronavirus: Kenya Confirms 4 New Positive Cases, Total Cases Now Is 42

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed four new positive cases of cornavirus- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced on Sunday

According to CS Kagwe, one of the new patients is a Kenya while the rest are foreigners from Uniteed States of America, Cameroon and Burkina Faso

Read also: Coronavirus; Senior Police Officer Arrested for Opposing Presidential Orders

“In the last 24 hours, a total of 69 samples from suspected cases of coronavirus have been analyzed in our various laboratories: out of those we have received confirmation that 4 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease,” CS Kagwe said.

So far, the total number of confimed positibve cases of coronavirus in Kenya 42

KDRTV understands that three of the new cases are from Nairobi county while the other on is from Mombasa county

Mutahi Kagwe also confirmed that the tracing of the 1, 426 contacts is ongoing

During a daily briefing, the Health CS confirmed that about 2050 people are in compulsory quarantine over the deadly coronavirus in 14 centers and warned Kenyans against spreading fake news about the coronavirus

“We are expanding the capacity in counties and asking everybody to think ahead together. This is a Kenyan issue and every Kenyan should be onboard,” he said.

Touching on the dusk to dawn curfew, the CS said that the employesr should release their employee in good time to meet the curfew time of 7pm or instead prepare accomodation for them

The CS also further urged Kenyans on the significance of maintaining higher standrads of hygiene such as hand-wahsing

MUtahi Kagwe also reiteriated that the World Bank has donated 250 ventilators and that efforst are being made to secure more ventilators

Read also: Mali Conducts Polls Despite Coronavirus Threats

Kagwe also said that the government expect that relevant companies will start manufacturing personal protective gear from next week

“We have capacity for at least 1000 beds that we are putting in addition to what we have,” he added.

The Health CS also said that the ministry is planning to hire 1000 more medical personnel to enhance the batlle against the pandemic