CORONOVIRUS: Latest Update From Kenya
(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 11 more positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 281 with two more deaths
The new patients are aged between 11 and 80 years old
According to the Health Cabinet Secretary, out of the 11 patients, seven are from Mombasa county, and three other are from Kiambu county with one foreigner.
The Health Ministry said that all the new COVID-19 patients have no history of travel
Five among them are from government quarantine units while the rest were picked by the government surveillance team
At the same time, two of the coronavirus patients among a doctor has recovered from the disease bringing the total recovery to 69
Meanwhile, there are controversies surrounding the driver the the Health Ministry alleged that tested positive after trafficking passengers from Nairobi to Homa Bay County with an empty coffin
On Monday evening, a footage emerged on social media showing the alleged driver faulting the government for putting him in quarantine without any treatment after it alleged that he contracted the virus
The footage now is creating a new twist in what many people now say is a foul play from the government
If the unverified footage is something to go by then members of the public will be worried about how COVID-19 patient are cared for in the Homa County unit called Malela