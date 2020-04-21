CORONOVIRUS: Latest Update From Kenya

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 11 more positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 281 with two more deaths

The new patients are aged between 11 and 80 years old

According to the Health Cabinet Secretary, out of the 11 patients, seven are from Mombasa county, and three other are from Kiambu county with one foreigner.

The Health Ministry said that all the new COVID-19 patients have no history of travel

Five among them are from government quarantine units while the rest were picked by the government surveillance team

At the same time, two of the coronavirus patients among a doctor has recovered from the disease bringing the total recovery to 69

Meanwhile, there are controversies surrounding the driver the the Health Ministry alleged that tested positive after trafficking passengers from Nairobi to Homa Bay County with an empty coffin

On Monday evening, a footage emerged on social media showing the alleged driver faulting the government for putting him in quarantine without any treatment after it alleged that he contracted the virus

The footage now is creating a new twist in what many people now say is a foul play from the government

If the unverified footage is something to go by then members of the public will be worried about how COVID-19 patient are cared for in the Homa County unit called Malela