Kenya Confirms 9 More Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 59

(KDRTV)-Kenyan government through the Ministry of Health on Tuesday declared that it confirmed nine more positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 59

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Chief Administrative Secretary, announced that authorities are tracking the people who made contacts with the 59 patients

“So far, total close contacts reported were 1658 and out of this number, 508 have been discharged after completing 14-day mandatory follow-up,” she said.

Mwangangi further enumerated that health teams are currently observing 1160 close contacts

Mwangangi also reemphasized that Kenyatta Teaching Referral and Research Hospital would heighten most response services administered at the Mbagathi Hospital isolation center.

The government has also announced that it is going to use boarding schools as isolation units should the coronavirus situation worsens

“We are working closely with county governments,” Mwangangi said adding that 1000 more health workers are to be hired.

The CAS also affirmed that the government is engaging local manufacturers to plan for adequate kits

Mwangangi also sai that the government through the Health Ministry is increasing the testing capacity and urged all Kenyans to supports the government plans to halt the spread of the virus

KDRTV recognizes that on Monday, Ministry Director-General Patrick Amoth predicted that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kenya could rise to 10, 000 by the end of April