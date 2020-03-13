Kenya Confirms First Case Of Dreadful Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government through the Health Ministry has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country

According to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the victim is a woman who travelled from the U.S to Nairobi through London

“The case was confirmed yesterday (Thursday). She was confirmed positive by the National Influenza Lab,” he said.

The ministry has confirmed that the patient`s condition is stable and that her temperature has gone down to normal

Read also: Ghana, Gabon Confirm First Cases Of Deadly Coronavirus

The patient is currently at the Kenyatta National Hospital and the government has traced everyone that she was in contact with

“What we have is a corona virus positive test. There is no cause for alarm, continue with regular activities,” CS Kagwe said.

Thus the CS has urged Kenyans to take precaution measures seriously to prevent infection

The measures include washing hands thoroughly and using alcohol-based sanitizer and 1-meter distance from a person who is sneezing or coughing

”We have suspended all public gatherings meetings, games, events, church crusades. Churches can have services as long as they have sanitizer,” he added.

The CS also said that coughing and sneezing persons should stay at home and avoid crowds

Schools will remain open however the interschool games have been since cancelled

The CS also said that all visits to prisons are also suspended for the next 30 days