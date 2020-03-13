Ghana, Gabon Confirm First Cases Of Deadly Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Gabon and Ghana have confirmed their first cases of the dreadful coronavirus on Thursday and thus have become the ninth and the tenth African countries in Sub-Sahara Africa to confirm positive cases

The Sub-Sahara region has been less hit by the coronavirus than Europe or China where the virus broke out

Read also: KQ Suspends Flights On Rome-Geneva Route Over Massive Coronavirus Outbreak

Other African countries that have confirmed their first cases of coronavirus include Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo

In a statement released by the Gabon government, their coronavirus case involved a 27-year-old Gabonese man who had came back from France on March 8.

On the other side, the Ghanian government confirmed that their two cases involved two people who had returned from Norway and Turkey

“These are imported cases of COVID-19. Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable,” the ministry said in a statement.

The global coronavirus infection rate stand at more than 127, 000 people and over 4,700 have died since the virus broke out in China late last year- according to Reuters tally

Read also: KLM Airline sends message to it’s Customers over Corona Virus

Despite the fact the sub-Sahara region did not confirm its first case of coronavirus until Feb, 28 in Nigeria, experts warn that the also present virus could badly hit the already fragile health systems in the region.