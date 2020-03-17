Parliament Adjourns For One Month, PCEA, Saints Cathedral Suspend Church Services

(KDRTV)-The two chambers of parliament have recessed for one month as PCEA and all Saints Cathedral Anglican Churches postponed Sunday church services until further notice to halt the spread of the coronavirus

As it stands, the cases of global coronavirus are 184, 976 across 159 countries across the world with 7529 deaths

KDRTV understands that churches have started to reconsider their timetables after the government outlawed public gatherings and critical services in public agencies such as courts, immigration, police stations, and land registries downscaled or closed down

Read also: Kenya Has Confirmed 4th Coronavirus Case- Health CS

In the meantime, the Presbyterian Church (PCEA) has also directed its 4.5 million members to halt Sunday services and gatherings but has permitted individuals to seek private prayers in places of worship

However, the church has pleaded with the government to consider suspending all repayment and interest through financial institutions and provide necessary utilities such as water and electricity free of charge

The church further asked the government of Uhuru Kenyatta to lift taxation on crucial commodities such as food and sanitary item

All Saints Cathedral Anglican Church also suspended all Sunday church services and canceled meetings that were to be held at the premises from Wednesday

Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina said that the church will only remain open for individual prayers

On the same note, individuals who had scheduled weddings at the church have been advised to cancel them until further notice is released

Read also: Coronavirus; Police Reveal Details of Mukuru Patient Who Was Rushed to Mbagathi Hospital

KDRTV has also confirmed reports that the National Assembly and the Senate has adjourned for a month, while legislatures in the national assembly advocating for tighter guidelines to halt the spread of COVID-19

However, the senate as asked the government to protect the citizens from greedy business people who were out there to suppress the citizens