Kenya Has Confirmed 4th Coronavirus Case- Health CS

(KDRTV)-The government of Kenya has confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus after another woman tested positive for the virus

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Tuesday, March 17, that the patient registered a positive result after rigorous tests

According to the Health CS, the patient traveled from the UK on March 8 and landed in the country the following day

Thus, the health authority has resolved to search and trace all contact details of those who may have been closer to the victim.

“We have received confirmation of another patient of coronavirus. This brings the number of confirmed cases to four. The patient left London on March 8 arriving in Kenya on March 9. Tracing of those who may have come into contact with the patient is ongoing,” Kagwe confirmed.

The CS advised Kenyans not to take lightly the threat that is facing the country as well as remaining vigilant during these hard times

“We continue to ask Kenyans to stay away from places where people are congregating. For us to succeed, we will need cooperation from all institutions,” he added.

The Health Ministry has also said that the inbound travelers will be obligated to sign a legal document to proceed to self-isolate n the first two weeks of their visit

Consequently, the first patient who tested positive for the coronavirus also came into the country from the US via the UK on March 5 and was diagnosed with COVID-18 on March 12.

This was barely three days before Kenya confirmed the second and third case of the dealy coronavirus, the two victims had contact with the first patient, a 27-year-old woman