Coronavirus; Police Reveal Details of Mukuru Patient Who Was Rushed to Mbagathi Hospital

More details of the patient who was rushed to Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums to Mbagathi Hospital after he was suspected to have contacted Coronavirus can now be revealed.

In a police report filed at Embakassi Police Station, Mr Felix Muchani 39, who is a taxi driver based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) checked in at Mukuru Health Centre at 11AM.

Mr Muchani according to Dr Jared M/T who raised alarm on the matter had severe coughs and fever befitting symptoms of Corona Virus.

“He was immediately quarantined in an isolated room and specialists from Kenyatta National Hospital informed on the matter,” the police report filed under OB number 38/17/03/2020 read in part.

Specialists then rushed to the hospital and rushed Mr Muchani to Mbagathi Hospital. Those who remained behind they sprayed his motor vehicle of registration number KCT 927F a Mazda Demio.

By time of going to press, the Kenyan Government had not established whether Mr Muchani had tested positive or not.

On Tuesday evening in a press conference Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that so far four cases had been confirmed in the country.

The first case was confirmed on Friday last week after a woman who had jetted from London and stayed in the country for over one week was on her way back when she tested positive while she was being screened at JKIA,

Over 20 people have been quarantined since the outbreak last week but the Government mantained that they had tested negative.

Over 6,000 people have lost their lives across the country over the deadly virus that generated from Wuhan city in China.