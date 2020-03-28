Positive Coronavirus Cases In Kenya Rise By 7 To 38

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s coronavirus positive cases have escalated to 38 after seven new cases were confirmed on Friday, March 27

According to Kenyan Health Authorities, the new patients were part of the 81 suspected cases whose samples had been returned from government laboratories after successful testing

The Health CS was speaking during a daily briefing on Sartuday March 28, where he confirmed that four Kenyans, two Congolese nationals and one Chinese national tested positive for the coronavirus

“In the last 24 hours, a total of 81 samples from suspected cases have been analysed. We have received confirmation of seven people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Four are Kenyans, two Congolese nationals and one Chinese national. This now brings the number to 38,” he said.

KDRTV understands that all the new cases were reported in Nairobi to bring total positive coronavirus cases in Nairobi to 28

So far, Kilifi county has confirmed six positive cases, Mombasa recorded two while Kwale and Kajiado one case each

However, the authorities said that they have so far traced 1, 141 close contacts arising from all the 38 patient out of whom 163 have been discharged from various health facilities

To enhance the battle against the pandemic, the government has hinted mandatory mass testing for those who traveled in the country