Preliminary Results Find UK-Developed Vaccine Safe, Induces Immune Reaction

(KDRTV)-A preliminary result has disclosed that a UK-developed vaccine called AZD1222 is safe and induces an immune reaction, preliminary results revealed.

The result which was proclaimed in the Lancet medical journal on Monday, July 20, exhibits that a Phase 1/2 of more than 1000 health adults demonstrated that AZD1222 produced a robust immune reaction up to Day 6 of the ongoing trial

For instance, the persons who were exposed to meningitis vaccine encountered more side effects than those who received the vaccine

The vaccine is now on large scale human trial phase to determine it can help protect people against coronavirus however, results released on Monday were based on Phase 1

“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody,” said Dr. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, which conducted the research. “What this vaccine does particularly well is trigger both arms of the immune system,” he said.

Hill affirmed that the vaccine produces neutralizing anti-bodies and also caused a reaction in the body`s T-cells to assist battle the novel coronavirus

The coming larger trials will involve about 10, 000 people from the UK, others from South Africa, and Brazil.

According to Hill, the vaccine produced a comparable level of anti-bodies to those produced by patients who have recovered from coronavirus and also hoped that the T-cell will afford further protection against the virus.

“There’s increasing evidence that having a T-cell response as well as antibodies could be very important in controlling COVID-19,” Hill said. He suggested the immune response might be boosted after a second dose; the trial tested two doses administered about four weeks apart.

Scientist say that AZD122 was derived from adenovirus which triggers illness in Chimpanzees, and they weakened the virus and genetically modified it to include a protein from the SARS-CoV-2 virus

KDRTV understands that more 150 vaccines are being developed across the world and that more than one vaccine would work to provide protection against coronavirus