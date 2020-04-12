Research Links Tuberculosis` BCG Vaccine To Lower COVID-19 Infections

(KDRTV)-During the time that many researchers are working round the clock to come up with a powerful Coronavirus vaccine, new research has revealed that deaths caused by coronavirus are much lower n countries with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccination scheme.

BCG which as a vaccination primarily used to battle tuberculosis is currently being studied in clinical trials in some parts of the world as it seems that the vaccine is a threat to the COVID-19

Read also: MP Millie Defends Raila Over Stampede That Killed Two In Kibra

Studies reveal that vaccination has been around the world for the last 100 years

Experts based in the US says that BCG vaccine could be used to improve people’s immunity hence prevent COVID-19

The new study which is yet to be peer-reviewed found that COVID-19 related deaths are six times lower in countries which have running programs of BCG vaccine compared to countries with- British newspaper, the Daily Telegraph reports

The researchers settled to comparing the COVID-19 fatality rate from the top 50 countries which are hardly hit by the virus

The researchers considered several factors during the research including the economic status of the concerned countries

After the research, some countries started defining the ability of the BCG against the coronavirus and such countries include Australia and the Netherlands

Some countries, for instance,e, Kenya, where the BCG vaccine is mandatory in all government health facilities, the rate of COVID-19 infections, is much lower as compared to countries without this kind of vaccine

Read also: Ghana Summons Chinese Envoy Over Inhumane Treatment Of Africans In Guangzhou

Many countries are also considering to test the potential of the vaccine as researchers and scientists are working round the clock to find the effective vaccine for coronavirus