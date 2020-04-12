MP Millie Defends Raila Over Stampede That Killed Two In Kibra

(KDRTV)-Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has come to the rescue of ODM party leader Raila Odinga over the stampede at Kibra slums during donations of foodstuffs

According to our previous reports, two people were killed during the stampede.

According to the female lawmaker, she shifted her blames to the authorities who were charged with the role of distributing the food to the vulnerable slim dwellers

Millie Odhiambo took to her Twitter account on Saturday, April 11 where he defended the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) saying that he was not present during the incident

“Raila donated food to Kibra, didn’t even go there himself, food was handed to local authority who were then responsible for distribution, “Its illogical that even the so-called learned people can’t place the blame for the stampede rightly because they *cu when they mention Baba,” said the lawmaker.

KDRTV understands that the Friday event forced the police officers to lob teargas to disperse the group of slum dwellers who were scrambling for the donated foodstuffs

Reports indicate that the residents gathered outside the district commissioner`s office to receive the food and were asked to observe the one-meter distance however none would adhere to that

The urban poor have no food. The middle class will join the group shortly, now that they won’t earn a wage this month. Will the upper class survive? What, between Covid-19 on one hand, hunger and war for food on the other hand, is likely to kill them? Can Joseph Goebbels answer? pic.twitter.com/GPm37BPu8S — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) April 10, 2020

We confirmed that the consignment of donated foodstuffs was from Raila Odinga and friends in partnership with corporates such as Kenya Pipeline Ltd, Bidco, Tononoka Steels Ltd, KAPU Africa and Kapa Oil to Kenyans

The scene was so chaotic that the government resolved to ban uncoordinated food distribution during the coronavirus pandemic to the vulnerable member of the society