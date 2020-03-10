Health
Shakopee Schools Brace for school closure to prevent coronavirus outbreak
Early today Students and Parents at received an email informing the population of a parent whose child attend Eagle Creek Elementary has recently tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the email sent out by Shakopee Public Schools it stated,
Dear Shakopee Public Schools Parents/Guardians:
Today, Shakopee Public Schools learned that a parent of students – who attend Eagle Creek Elementary and are enrolled in our Early Childhood Family Education program one day per week – has been exposed to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The parent was in close proximity to an individual who tested positive for the Coronavirus. Under guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the parent is being voluntarily quarantined for 14 days. During the voluntary quarantine, the parent will be monitored for symptoms associated with the Coronavirus. If the parent develops a fever, then the children of the parent will need to stay home from school. We are in contact with the impacted parent and will continue to monitor the situation. The Minnesota Department of Health takes the lead in cases like this and we look to them, as health experts, for guidance. As always, we encourage parents and guardians to keep their students home if they are not feeling well.
For several weeks, key district leaders have been in the planning and preparing stages as to how to respond to a potential outbreak of Coronavirus. It’s good to note that many of our current standards and protocols in place for the influenza season are also helpful in countering infection by the Coronavirus. Our custodial staff has increased efforts to frequently clean commonly touched surfaces in our schools. Additionally, in an effort to be prepared for a variety of contingencies, the district has additional disinfectant chemical products that will disinfect and kill emerging pathogens; the type associated with Coronavirus. The most significant things you can do to protect yourself and your family from contagious conditions are the same preventative practices that we promote every year during cold and flu season:
More information on the Coronavirus is available on the following website: https://www.cdc.gov/
Sincerely,
Mike Redmond | Superintendent of Shakopee Public Schools
The city of Shakopee plans to post updates to its website, shakopeemn.gov and social media channels, including Facebook, www.facebook.com/shakopeemn.
Here are some preventative measures you can take to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
