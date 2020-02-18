Suspected Coronavirus Victim Quarantined in Kitui

(KDRTV)-There are fears of Coronavirus in Kitui county after workers at a road in Mutomo construction camp were instructed to keep off a visibly sick Chinese who just jetted in the country from China.

The critically sick Chinese national is a worker at the Sino Hydro Corporation, a firm that is constructing the Kitui-Kibwezi road

The victim was quarantined and was being served food through the window on instructions of his seniors

There are reports that one Kenyan cook at the camp was instructed to observe the sick man and avoid any contact with him

Reports reveal that the sick man jetted into the country from China over the weekend

He allegedly took a taxi from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Mutomo after the company’s driver refused to pick him up from the airport over coronavirus fears

The drivers were hesitant to pick foreigners, most of whom had been on vacation in Wahun, China`s region where the virus broke out

The matter took another dimension when a Kenyan medical officer who was sent to assess the victim was denied access to the camp

Richard Muthola, the Kitui County Chief Officer for health reiterated that the raised alarm but his medical team is yet to define the root of coronavirus in the incident

“Our medical team wasn’t allowed to access the Chinese camp in Mutomo but we have taken the necessary measures to swiftly establish what is happening and ensure all people working and mingling with the foreigners are safe,” said Dr Muthoka.

However, he said that a team of medical health workers has been sent to deal with the situation at the Mutomo

Surprisingly, a worker at the firm said that the patient was among the 18 Chinese nationals who arrived in the country last week without being quarantined for 14 days amid fears of coronavirus